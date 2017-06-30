Coca-Cola Mass Ave plant to open for tours
INDIANAPOLIS For decades ,downtown dwellers have passed by the original Coca-Cola bottling plant on Mass Ave, but in August its doors will open to the public for tours. The white terra cotta building will open for self-guided tours on Aug. 12 from 1-5 p.m. to give the community a taste of history.
