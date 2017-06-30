Coca-Cola Mass Ave plant to open for ...

Coca-Cola Mass Ave plant to open for tours

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

INDIANAPOLIS For decades ,downtown dwellers have passed by the original Coca-Cola bottling plant on Mass Ave, but in August its doors will open to the public for tours. The white terra cotta building will open for self-guided tours on Aug. 12 from 1-5 p.m. to give the community a taste of history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumpcare vote postponed, Republicans in revolt 1 hr Thank You G O P 2
President to hold private meeting with Putin th... 1 hr well oiled machin... 3
News Trump's Surgeon General Pick Built Reputation F... 3 hr Trump is plain grate 5
Indiana and 43 other states reject Trump reques... 3 hr Doug 1
BUYERS BEWARE - Junk John Deere Lawn tractors a... (Sep '11) 3 hr Captain Hotdog 171
Feminist For Sharia Law 4 hr Captain Hotdog 6
Poor Union Thugs 13 hr Dont shoot yasself 8
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,041 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC