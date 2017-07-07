Carole Renner Durrett

Carole Renner Durrett

Friday Jul 7 Read more: Daily Journal

Survivors include her husband, Rex Durrett; children, Michael Durrett, Jeffrey Durrett and Diane Delk ; a grandchild; and a sister, Nancy Johnson. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Singleton Mortuary Community Mortuary and Memorial Center, 7602 Madison Ave., Indianapolis.

