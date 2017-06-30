401 LLC v. David Ray and the Committee to Elect David Ray, Appellees-Plaintiff

David Ray and the Committee to Elect David Ray, Appellees-Plaintiff ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANTS, Daniel D. Bobilya, Conor S. Slocum, Bonahoom & Bobilya, LLC, Fort Wayne, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEES, John J. Thar, Dustin J. Moloy, Katzman & Katzman, P.C., Indianapolis, Indiana [1] 401 Public Safety and Lifeline Data Centers, LLC , appeal the trial court's order dismissing their defamation complaint against David Ray and the Committee to Elect David Ray based on the Anti-SLAPP Statute. 1 Finding no error, we affirm.

