4 face drug charges
Four people were arrested after a sheriff's deputy found more than 200 pills during a traffic stop. Kyle Bryant, 23, Indianapolis was arrested on charges of dealing a controlled substance, Brandon Gentry, 21, Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia; Braydon Bain, 24, Mooresville, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and Makayla Pittman, 18, Greenwood was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
Read more at Daily Journal.
