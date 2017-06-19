Woodruff Place home, garden and coop tour
Visitors can see seven homes, four gardens, three chicken coops, one artist studio and the Woodruff Place Town Hall during tours on Saturday and Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. Woodruff Place on the east side of Indianapolis has multiple fountains, flower urns, statues, historic lighting and antique fences.
