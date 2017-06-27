Woman critically injured, three others hurt in Tipton County crash
Investigators say 17-year-old Austin Hoback of Sharpsville apparently failed to stop for a stop sign on CR 100 North at CR 400 West. His GMS Terrain struck a northbound Chrysler 200 on the driver's side door.
