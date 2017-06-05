Water Intelligence acquires Indianapolis franchise
Water Intelligence announced the acquisition of its Indianapolis, Indiana franchise on Wednesday. The AIM-traded firm said its current franchise owner would be staying with the business to grow it faster with corporate support.
