Wanted robbery suspect captured following hostage situation in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS A man suspected of carrying out multiple armed robberies in the Fort Wayne area has been captured by authorities in Indianapolis following a hostage standoff that started Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 44-year-old Tracy Lloyd.
