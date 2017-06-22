Wanted robbery suspect captured follo...

Wanted robbery suspect captured following hostage situation in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS A man suspected of carrying out multiple armed robberies in the Fort Wayne area has been captured by authorities in Indianapolis following a hostage standoff that started Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis. On Tuesday, the Fort Wayne Police Department asked for the public's help in finding 44-year-old Tracy Lloyd.

Indianapolis, IN

