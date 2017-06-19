Volunteers building five homes in fiv...

Volunteers building five homes in five days

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - Hundreds of volunteers are on a house building blitz to construct five homes in five days. On Day 1, the walls are already up on all of the homes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anxiety and pain Meds 11 hr Chaw chaw 2
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 15 hr Sonny 129
Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14) 15 hr LCH emp lie 74
Evergreen State College 21 hr sad 4
Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc... Sun Lawyer Up Some More 9
Pool Permit (Jun '11) Sun Luke 12
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun vvvvvvve 9
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC