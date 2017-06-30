Vice President Mike Pence Returns to IN
Vice President Mike Pence returned to Indiana this week for some home support after announcing he's hired outside legal help while an investigation takes place. On Friday, his newly formed political action committee hosted the fundraising event at a downtown Indianapolis hotel.
