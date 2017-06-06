Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Ca...

Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic Raises a Record-Breaking Amount for the Cause

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

This year, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic continues to host the largest amateur women's golf and tennis charity tournament in the country, raising a recording-breaking $1,100,065, which surpasses $1,052,717 raised in 2016. "The Vera Bradley Foundation's mission to find an end to breast cancer has truly become a part of our company and community," says Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder & Vice President of the Foundation Board of Directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te... 9 hr T E S T I F Y 2
White House says it won't try to block Comey's ... 9 hr FidelityBraveryIn... 1
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears 10 hr Impeach Mike Next 5
Johnson County Jail 10 hr Car 54 Where R U 2
President Loses Confidence In Attorney General ... 10 hr Me Too Donnie Me Too 1
US ambassador to China quit over Trump climate ... 10 hr Get 2 work Donnie 1
News 60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi... 13 hr YouBet 6
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Tornado
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 281,555,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC