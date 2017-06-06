Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic Raises a Record-Breaking Amount for the Cause

This year, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic continues to host the largest amateur women's golf and tennis charity tournament in the country, raising a recording-breaking $1,100,065, which surpasses $1,052,717 raised in 2016. "The Vera Bradley Foundation's mission to find an end to breast cancer has truly become a part of our company and community," says Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, co-founder & Vice President of the Foundation Board of Directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.