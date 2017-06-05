Vacant Butler-Tarkington firehouse poised for reuse as restaurant, bar
A local developer plans to spend nearly $800,000 to buy and convert a vacant firehouse in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood into a restaurant and bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indianapolis Business News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|2 hr
|Peter Ross
|28
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|2 hr
|run
|4
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|5 hr
|nnono
|12
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|17 hr
|Dave
|2
|Jeff Sessions offers to resign amid rising tens...
|Tue
|Accept it Donnie
|1
|Officer Michael rahn
|Tue
|okhereyougo
|3
|Homicide detectives look for clues in last week...
|Tue
|No doubt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC