UIndy professor says Va. shooting part of climate of political polarization

The FBI has not released details of the motive behind Wednesday's shooting at Virginia baseball field , but the dean of the college of applied behavioral health sciences at the University of Indianapolis says it points to large issues - mental health and a growing trend in this country towards political polarization. Now more than ever - Anita Thomas says - people are retreating to their prospective ideological corners both in social settings and online.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.