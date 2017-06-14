UIndy professor says Va. shooting par...

UIndy professor says Va. shooting part of climate of political polarization

The FBI has not released details of the motive behind Wednesday's shooting at Virginia baseball field , but the dean of the college of applied behavioral health sciences at the University of Indianapolis says it points to large issues - mental health and a growing trend in this country towards political polarization. Now more than ever - Anita Thomas says - people are retreating to their prospective ideological corners both in social settings and online.

