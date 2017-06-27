Two dead, three injured in Evansville house explosion
Firefighters have found two bodies in the basement of an Evansville house after it was destroyed by an explosion and fire that injured three others. Evansville fire Battalion Chief Charles Hertzberger says searchers located the first of the bodies more than four hours after the explosion happened about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on the city's east side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica...
|7 hr
|Maybe
|3
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|7 hr
|More Lies from Do...
|1
|Carrier sucks
|7 hr
|Carrier Scammed U...
|6
|Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ...
|7 hr
|Russia Holsters
|1
|Roger Stone set to testify next month in House ...
|7 hr
|Lock Him Up
|4
|Trump admits Russia interfered in our election
|7 hr
|DaveWoodJaBlowMe
|3
|Trumpcare vote postponed, Republicans in revolt
|8 hr
|Thank You G O P
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC