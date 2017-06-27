Train tour news: Twitter live stream,...

Train tour news: Twitter live stream, Wine & Music experience and more

12 hrs ago

If you couldn't get tickets to see Train during their current Play that Song tour, just fire up your computer or mobile device Thursday night and check out what you've been missing. That night, the band will be live streaming their show from Indianapolis exclusively on Twitter.

