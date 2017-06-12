Thousands attend first day of Talbott Street Arts Fair
Thousands of people showed up for the first day of the Talbot Street Art Fair. Many of them started walking through even before it officially opened at 10 am.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|4 hr
|vvvvvvve
|9
|Mike Pence's private emails costing taxpayers $...
|4 hr
|Russia Hacked Mik...
|1
|Trump's father's day gift to Putin: Cuba
|5 hr
|Happy Day Dad
|1
|Evergreen State College
|5 hr
|Please get help
|2
|Eric Canton still Antifing
|5 hr
|Please get help
|2
|sr16
|7 hr
|BeingTrue
|4
|New Mental Hospitals
|7 hr
|Have Heart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC