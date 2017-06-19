The first paycheck

Quintez, left, on his way to clean up Tarkington Park on Monday, June 19, 2017 as he starts his second week of work at his summer job EDITOR'S NOTE: This is part of a series of blog posts following Quintez, one of 30 teenagers taking part in a new summer jobs program in Indianapolis. Click here for the entire series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.