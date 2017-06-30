Testicular cancer survivors with low testosterone more likely to have chronic health problems
In a large study, 38% of 491 testicular cancer survivors had low testosterone levels, known as hypogonadism. Compared to survivors with normal testosterone levels, survivors with low testosterone were more likely to have a range of chronic health problems, including high blood pressure, diabetes, erectile dysfunction, and anxiety or depression.
