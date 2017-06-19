Teen's work makes mark in Uganda

Teen's work makes mark in Uganda

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The Roanoke teen sought to design a drying rack for bricks that could be built without electric tools and that considered the likely skills of those who would be assembling the wooden structures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anxiety and pain Meds 15 hr Chaw chaw 2
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 19 hr Sonny 129
Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14) 20 hr LCH emp lie 74
Evergreen State College Mon sad 4
Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc... Sun Lawyer Up Some More 9
Pool Permit (Jun '11) Sun Luke 12
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun vvvvvvve 9
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,893,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC