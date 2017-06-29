Suspect in double shooting in Kennard...

Suspect in double shooting in Kennard remains at large

A 911 call just after 5:00 pm reported that a man and a woman were shot in the 200 block of N. Main St. in Kennard. State police say Sarah Swift, 33, and Caleb Broad, 34, each suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

