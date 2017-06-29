Suspect arrested for April shooting of husband and wife
Metro Police have arrested 19-year-old Demarcus Jackson for the April shooting that killed Lonniesha Welllington and critically injured her husband, Alexis. Officers responded to an April 3 call at the Keystone North Apartments on the northeast side of Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's "No one will lose coverage" worst campa...
|3 hr
|Con mans gotta con
|3
|AARP Urges All Senators To Vote NO On Republica...
|3 hr
|Please Get Help
|5
|Trump admits Russia interfered in our election
|3 hr
|Please Get Help
|5
|Leftist in Revolt
|3 hr
|Please Get Help
|2
|Plans for Islamic Life Center take shape (Jul '15)
|16 hr
|Law
|8
|Carrier sucks
|Tue
|Carrier Scammed U...
|6
|Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort files as ...
|Tue
|Russia Holsters
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC