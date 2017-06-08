Suburban Indianapolis man sentenced f...

Suburban Indianapolis man sentenced for killing friend, 16

13 min ago Read more: The Republic

A suburban Indianapolis man has been sentenced to three years in prison in the fatal shooting of a teenage friend. The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office says Isaac Stinemetz also was sentenced to three years of probation on a charge of reckless homicide.

