Store clerk hurt in robbery
A Greenwood store clerk was hospitalized with severe injuries to his face after he was beaten and pistol-whipped by a robber, and a driver was also taken to the hospital when the same suspect, fleeing from police, crashed into his truck. Jameson McCarthy, 25, Indianapolis, was also hospitalized after police said he robbed a Greenwood tobacco store, stole a car and led police on a pursuit.
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dancers body found
|5 hr
|NotImportant
|5
|After Trump "deal", layoffs set to begin next m...
|8 hr
|TrumpedPelosi
|7
|Georgia election
|8 hr
|TrumpedPelosi
|3
|Trump bluff on White House tapes wasn’t just di...
|Fri
|TrumpedMaddow
|2
|Evergreen State College
|Thu
|Please Get Help
|6
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|Thu
|True
|3
|Favorite Places 70s and 80s (Feb '13)
|Thu
|Kevin D
|198
