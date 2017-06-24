Store clerk hurt in robbery

A Greenwood store clerk was hospitalized with severe injuries to his face after he was beaten and pistol-whipped by a robber, and a driver was also taken to the hospital when the same suspect, fleeing from police, crashed into his truck. Jameson McCarthy, 25, Indianapolis, was also hospitalized after police said he robbed a Greenwood tobacco store, stole a car and led police on a pursuit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.