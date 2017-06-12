Sara LoweIndiana University-Purdue Un...

Sara LoweIndiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: American Library Association

Sara Lowe is the educational development librarian at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN . She is also part of the presenter team for ACRL's new licensed workshop Assessment in Action: Demonstrating and Communicating Library Contributions to Student Learning and Success .

Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott community hospital north 29 min Steve 1
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... 5 hr Trump your President 87
News Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06) Sun swoo 2
Why Blacks become Muslims Sun Mr K 7
Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears Sat Dave 15
Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a... Jun 10 veteran 4
Why is Greenwood so trashy? Jun 10 hoosier dad 5
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,911 • Total comments across all topics: 281,714,223

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC