Sara LoweIndiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis
Sara Lowe is the educational development librarian at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis in Indianapolis, IN . She is also part of the presenter team for ACRL's new licensed workshop Assessment in Action: Demonstrating and Communicating Library Contributions to Student Learning and Success .
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Library Association.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott community hospital north
|29 min
|Steve
|1
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|5 hr
|Trump your President
|87
|Keating Feature Writing Program winning entry (Oct '06)
|Sun
|swoo
|2
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|Sun
|Mr K
|7
|Amid White House Scandals, Pence Disappears
|Sat
|Dave
|15
|Comey told Jeff Sessions he didn't want to be a...
|Jun 10
|veteran
|4
|Why is Greenwood so trashy?
|Jun 10
|hoosier dad
|5
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC