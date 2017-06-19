Round barns becoming more rare in Ind...

Round barns becoming more rare in Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Washington Times

A picturesque century-old barn off Indiana 57 is part of a dwindling style of architecture that's inspired books, road trips and at least one retirement project. The Thomas C. Singleton barn, built in 1908, is one of 73 historic round barns remaining in Indiana, which used to have more structures in that classic style than any other state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
blonde Stephanie use to walk Washington st 9 hr Yogi from covington 1
Sessions Lawyers Up 9 hr Lock Him Up 1
Looking for older women to have fun with 19 hr Sexbeast6 1
Anxiety and pain Meds Mon Chaw chaw 2
News Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill... Mon Sonny 129
Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14) Mon LCH emp lie 74
Evergreen State College Mon sad 4
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,913,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC