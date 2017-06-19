Round barns becoming more rare in Indiana
A picturesque century-old barn off Indiana 57 is part of a dwindling style of architecture that's inspired books, road trips and at least one retirement project. The Thomas C. Singleton barn, built in 1908, is one of 73 historic round barns remaining in Indiana, which used to have more structures in that classic style than any other state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|blonde Stephanie use to walk Washington st
|9 hr
|Yogi from covington
|1
|Sessions Lawyers Up
|9 hr
|Lock Him Up
|1
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|19 hr
|Sexbeast6
|1
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|Mon
|Chaw chaw
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|Mon
|Sonny
|129
|Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14)
|Mon
|LCH emp lie
|74
|Evergreen State College
|Mon
|sad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC