Rocky Ripple residents express frustration over flood wall plan

11 hrs ago

INDIANAPOLIS - Rocky Ripple residents voiced their frustrations over plans to build a flood wall between Westfield Boulevard and the Central Canal Tuesday night. Those living in Rocky Ripple say that could end up pushing flood waters into their neighborhoods and homes.

