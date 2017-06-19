Robber assaults pregnant woman in fro...

Robber assaults pregnant woman in front of Indianapolis business

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

Security cameras recorded the suspect's car driving around the parking lot. He is a passenger and the video shows what looks like a woman driving the black or dark-colored Honda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pool Permit (Jun '11) 11 hr sad 13
Georgia election 22 hr TrumpedANTIFA 1
Evergreen State College 23 hr TrumpedLefties 5
blonde Stephanie use to walk Washington st Tue Yogi from covington 1
Sessions Lawyers Up Tue Lock Him Up 1
Looking for older women to have fun with Tue Sexbeast6 1
Anxiety and pain Meds Mon Chaw chaw 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,722 • Total comments across all topics: 281,938,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC