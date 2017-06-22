Rexnorda s Indianapolis plant closing...

Rexnorda s Indianapolis plant closing delayed until September

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A union official says Rexnord Corp. has delayed the closing of its Indianapolis industrial bearings plant until September after previously planning to shutter the factory this month. Plant union president Don Zering said Thursday about 110 workers remain at the factory, down from about 350 workers when the closing was announced in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump bluff on White House tapes wasn’t just di... 6 hr Another Trump Fail 1
After Trump "deal", layoffs set to begin next m... 6 hr Reminder 2
Evergreen State College 6 hr Please Get Help 6
Georgia election 6 hr Please Get Help 2
Looking for older women to have fun with 7 hr True 3
Favorite Places 70s and 80s (Feb '13) 8 hr Kevin D 198
Pool Permit (Jun '11) Wed sad 13
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,068 • Total comments across all topics: 281,956,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC