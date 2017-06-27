Protesters upset about IPS closures
INDIANAPOLIS Several people who took part in a protest outside Indianapolis Public Schools headquarters Tuesday evening voiced their opinions about school closures during a board meeting. Protesters said they felt left out of the decision-making process that will result in the upcoming closure of three district high schools.
