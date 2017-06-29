Prosecutors charge man in Indianapoli...

Prosecutors charge man in Indianapolis crash that killed 2

Marion County prosecutors allege Daniel Cannon engaged in aggressive driving that's believed to have led to another car's crash. That crash killed 17-year-old Taylor Parsons and 18-year-old Brandon Gross and severely injured three others.

Indianapolis, IN

