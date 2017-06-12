Pope taps Evansville bishop to become...

Pope taps Evansville bishop to become Indianapolis archbishop

12 hrs ago

Pope Francis has named Monsignor Charles Thompson as the new archbishop of Indianapolis, the Vatican announced Tuesday.

