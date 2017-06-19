Police searching for suspects, information in overnight crime spree
INDIANAPOLIS - A string of armed robberies has investigators trying to connect the dots to see if the same thieves went on an overnight crime spree. One of first locations hit in the robbery spree is the Marathon gas station on Shelby Street minutes after midnight Monday.
