Police search for suspect who fired into Indianapolis man's home
INDIANAPOLIS - A 71-year-old Indianapolis man is trying to figure out why his late night watching TV got interrupted by gunfire. He dove for cover after someone opened fire on his house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Senate approves new sanctions to punish Russia ...
|7 hr
|Putin Puppet Got ...
|1
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|7 hr
|Happy Birthday Do...
|1
|Comey outed as liar again
|7 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|Antifa ,Obama and Soros
|7 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|Summer of Obama and Soros
|7 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|MSM failed again
|7 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
|They want Trump Dead
|7 hr
|Get the help you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC