Police search for suspect who fired i...

Police search for suspect who fired into Indianapolis man's home

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - A 71-year-old Indianapolis man is trying to figure out why his late night watching TV got interrupted by gunfire. He dove for cover after someone opened fire on his house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indianapolis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Senate approves new sanctions to punish Russia ... 7 hr Putin Puppet Got ... 1
Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc... 7 hr Happy Birthday Do... 1
Comey outed as liar again 7 hr Get the help you ... 2
Antifa ,Obama and Soros 7 hr Get the help you ... 2
Summer of Obama and Soros 7 hr Get the help you ... 2
MSM failed again 7 hr Get the help you ... 2
They want Trump Dead 7 hr Get the help you ... 2
See all Indianapolis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indianapolis Forum Now

Indianapolis Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Indianapolis Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Indianapolis, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,765,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC