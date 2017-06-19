Police investigating death of woman f...

Police investigating death of woman found in creek

Someone called 911 Thursday afternoon about the woman's body found in a creek behind a home in the 1800 block of Cruft Street, between State and Keystone on the south side of Indianapolis. As IMPD homicide detectives work the scene, the family of a woman recently reported missing is also looking for more information about the dead woman.

