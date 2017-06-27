Police, Fire a " June 27
Kroger Market Place, 970 U.S. 31 North: A loss prevention officer reported at 4:31 p.m. Friday that a man walked out of the store with nearly $500 in groceries. He and two acquaintances were arrested for the theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.
