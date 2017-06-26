Police, Fire a " June 26
Jose Louis Gomez, 51, 2911 N. Colorado Ave., Indianapolis; arrested on a charge of driving while suspended with a previous conviction; held on $1,000 bond. Ricky Leon Allen Purvis, 20, 6380 W. County Road 450S., Columbus; arrested on a charge of probation revocation; released on $500 bond.
