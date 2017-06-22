Police, Fire a " June 22

Kindercare Learning, 980 S. State Road 135: Police responded at 5:36 p.m. Tuesday to a report of theft. Kiesha M. Taylor, 26, 1212 N. Sheffield Ave., Indianapolis; arrested on charges of driving while suspended and false identity statement and on an out-of-county warrant; held without bond.

