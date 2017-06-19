Police, Fire a " June 19
Tracy Danielle Stone, 35, 5223 Bahia Drive, Indianapolis; arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court; held on $636 bond. Brandon McLayea, 30, 4415 Willow Glen Lane, Apt.
