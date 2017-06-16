Police, Fire a " June 16
Kohls, 415 Mallory Parkway: A loss prevention officer reported at 5:38 p.m. Wednesday that a woman cut the security tags off of five fitness trackers and put them in her purse. 600 block of Canary Creek Drive: A woman reported at 12:05 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole her wallet out of her car.
Daily Journal
