Police, Fire a " June 12

Christina Grimes, 33, 1302 S. Lindley St., Indianapolis; arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, restricted use of a drug injection device and possession of paraphernalia; held on $3,400 bond. James Douglas Skaggs Jr., 24, 679 E. Pearl St., Whiteland; arrested on a charge of carrying an unlawful handgun; held on $1,000 bond.

