Police: Couple took 7-month-old to Indianapolis bar, got drunk
A couple is facing neglect charges for taking a seven-month-old girl to a downtown bar where they both got drunk. Police say Shari Treba and Michael Trosclair were at the Wild Beaver Saloon around 12:30 a.m. Friday and had their infant daughter with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for older women to have fun with
|4 hr
|Sexbeast6
|1
|Anxiety and pain Meds
|20 hr
|Chaw chaw
|2
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|Mon
|Sonny
|129
|Larue Carter right to work fired 50 good staff (Aug '14)
|Mon
|LCH emp lie
|74
|Evergreen State College
|Mon
|sad
|4
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|Sun
|Lawyer Up Some More
|9
|Pool Permit (Jun '11)
|Sun
|Luke
|12
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC