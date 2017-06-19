Police: Couple took 7-month-old to In...

Police: Couple took 7-month-old to Indianapolis bar, got drunk

Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A couple is facing neglect charges for taking a seven-month-old girl to a downtown bar where they both got drunk. Police say Shari Treba and Michael Trosclair were at the Wild Beaver Saloon around 12:30 a.m. Friday and had their infant daughter with them.

