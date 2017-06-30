People's Food Summit aims to improve ...

People's Food Summit aims to improve access to food in Indianapolis

The bankruptcy of Marsh Supermarkets will have an impact on several Central Indiana communities, especially if the company can't find a buyer by July 1st. This weekend, the community gathered at Riverside Park for "The People's Food Summit" to find solutions to a problem plaguing many Indianapolis neighborhoods.

