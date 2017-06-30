People's Food Summit aims to improve access to food in Indianapolis
The bankruptcy of Marsh Supermarkets will have an impact on several Central Indiana communities, especially if the company can't find a buyer by July 1st. This weekend, the community gathered at Riverside Park for "The People's Food Summit" to find solutions to a problem plaguing many Indianapolis neighborhoods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merkle whines
|6 hr
|Trumped Republicans
|11
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|6 hr
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|4
|White House hypes Pittsburgh Not Paris rally--T...
|6 hr
|Comey 2 Testify Soon
|1
|Where's all the hot black women?
|15 hr
|Hes a Nasty dude
|4
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|Fri
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Jun 1
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC