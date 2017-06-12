Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
Vice President Mike Pence will be back home again in Indiana this week, holding a fundraiser for a political action committee he oversees. An invitation for the reception obtained by The Associated Press indicates the event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Indianapolis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special counsel investigating Trump for obstruc...
|2 hr
|TrumpedDolyeMiller
|5
|Mike Pence retains private legal counsel
|2 hr
|TrumpedDolyeMiller
|2
|Special counsel investigating Kushner’s busines...
|12 hr
|Follow the money
|1
|sr16
|22 hr
|seeking info
|1
|pc london fire
|23 hr
|IslamistArson
|1
|Indiana Muslims offended by 'Islamophobic' bill...
|Thu
|Peter Ross
|127
|Senate approves new sanctions to punish Russia ...
|Wed
|Putin Puppet Got ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC