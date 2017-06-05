Pence sibling courted for congression...

Pence sibling courted for congressional run in Indiana

One of Mike Pence's older brothers is being courted as a possible Republican candidate for the same eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor of the state represented for 12 years.

