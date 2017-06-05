One dead, one hurt in separate overni...

One dead, one hurt in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS - Metro Police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened within 20 minutes of each other and 20 blocks apart on the east side Thursday morning. Just before 3:40 a.m. a man was shot in the upper leg near 29th and Dearborn Street.

