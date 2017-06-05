One critically injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS - Indianapolis police are investigating a serious crash on Stop 11 Road just east of Madison Avenue that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition early Sunday morning. No word yet on any other injuries.
