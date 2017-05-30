Official Trailer for 'Night School' Doc About Adults in School in Indiana
"Here I am still trying to get my life together" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted a trailer for Andrew Cohn's documentary Night School , about struggling adults in Indianapolis, Indiana who have decided to get their high school diploma by attending night school. The doc follows three different adults, profiling their lives and choice to return to school, as well as their struggles and daily challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Firstshowing.net.
Add your comments below
Indianapolis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Blacks become Muslims
|1 hr
|GulpingFool
|3
|Merkle whines
|1 hr
|GulpingFool
|9
|60-year sentence for abduction, slaying of Indi...
|21 hr
|Nobody
|5
|What's the difference between Vladimir Putin's ...
|Thu
|L O L
|1
|Russia Probes Deepen Trump Scrutiny as Comey Te...
|Thu
|Probe Deepens In ...
|1
|Portland Mayor boo hoo
|Thu
|Get Right With Co...
|4
|Jeff Sessions is an Evil Little Elf
|Wed
|Jail this lying liar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Indianapolis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC