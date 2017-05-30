Official Trailer for 'Night School' D...

Official Trailer for 'Night School' Doc About Adults in School in Indiana

"Here I am still trying to get my life together" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted a trailer for Andrew Cohn's documentary Night School , about struggling adults in Indianapolis, Indiana who have decided to get their high school diploma by attending night school. The doc follows three different adults, profiling their lives and choice to return to school, as well as their struggles and daily challenges.

