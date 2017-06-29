No one injured in Fountaintown blaze; 7 animals killed
A passer-by called 911 about 11:30 a.m. after spotting the blaze as he was driving along East U.S. 52. A Fountaintown home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews from six area departments fought the blaze for more than four hours.
