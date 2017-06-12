No injuries reported in chemical spill at Indianapolis plant
The Wayne Township Fire Department said the spill of a chemical used in automotive adhesive was reported shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday at Vertellus Specialties Inc., at West Minnesota Street and South Tibbs Avenue on the city's southwest side.
