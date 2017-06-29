New app called Wag! lets you request ...

New app called Wag! lets you request dog walkers

There are 1 comment on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from 15 hrs ago, titled New app called Wag! lets you request dog walkers. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

It has been said before that there is a smartphone app for everything. There is now a new app in Indianapolis called Wag! With a couple of clicks on the Wag! app, you can request someone to walk your dog with as little as 30 minutes notice.

Faguely

Indianapolis, IN

#1 11 hrs ago
Yeah, if you can't even walk your pet, why own one? Pretty sure a dog doesn't want to just lay on the couch all day.
